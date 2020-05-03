Sergio Aguero on what he likes most about Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero has hailed Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as ‘one of the best centre-backs in the world’, according to a report in Goal.

Aguero, who is one of the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League, added that the thing he likes most about the Reds centre-back is how ‘smart’ he is.

Van Dijk has, in a short space of time, established himself as a world-class centre back for Liverpool, after his £75m move from Southampton in 2018.

The Dutch defender was named as runner-up in last year’s Ballon d’Or vote, only behind eventual winner Lionel Messi.

Van Dijk spurred Liverpool to a Champions League title last season and has been instrumental in the Anfield club’s superb performances this season.

The 28-year-old has been key as the Merseyside outfit have established a massive 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Now Van Dijk has been singled out for praise from Man City’s Argentine forward Sergio Aguero, who rates the Netherlands international as one of the best defenders in the world.

Speaking about Van Dijk to El Chiringuito, as quoted in Goal, Aguero said:

“We all know Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world. He’s strong, tall, has an incredible body,”

“He’s very strong face to face, he plays with his body. Also, given he is so tall, he has those long legs.”

“It looks like he isn’t fast but he is, because of his long legs – he can reach everywhere. Two steps from him are 50 for me!”

“What I like the most is the way he is so smart when defending. He’s not anxious when marking, he’s very careful and patient. That makes it difficult for many strikers.”

“In my case, I’m pretty fast and I like to dribble, so I need the defender to come. But if he holds he can wait for help from another defender. He’s very good at this.”

Aguero’s praise comes as no surprise given Van Dijk’s stellar performances at the heart of the Liverpool defence since his arrival from Southampton.

Van Dijk will surely be glad about the praise coming from a striker as prolific as Sergio Aguero.