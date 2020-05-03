According to France Football, Sevilla have joined Paris Saint-Germain with an interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Timoue Bakayoko, the ace is currently on loan at Monaco.

Bakayoko joined the Blues from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £40m, as per BBC Sport. The midfielder massively struggled during his debut season and things have gone further downhill since.

Once Maurizio Sarri became Chelsea boss in 2018, Bakayoko was loaned to AC Milan in a bid to rediscover the form that led to the west London outfit making him a marquee signing.

The France international was fairly impressive during his time at the San Siro, Bakayoko made 42 appearances for Milan last season.

The ace’s performances in Italy weren’t enough to convince new Chelsea manager Frank Lampard though, as the defensive midfielder has spent this season on loan with Monaco.

The 25-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, a permanent return doesn’t seem to be on the cards as France Football report that Monaco have rejected the option to re-sign Bakayoko for €42m.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League giants identify €22m rated ace as alternative to Upamecano and Koulibaly Classy Man United ace helps families in need by providing food vouchers Juventus chief confirms transfer talks with Barcelona amid swap deal rumours

It’s added that the Frenchman is still contracted to Chelsea until 2022 and that PSG see Bakayoko as one of the options to strengthen their midfield in the next transfer window.

France Football claim that Sevilla could step up their interest in Bakayoko in the ‘coming weeks’ if they secure Champions League qualification.

Sevilla are currently third in La Liga and it remains to be seen if Spanish football authorities will follow France’s example by cancelling the remainder of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With Bakayoko just 25 years old, he’s got plenty of time to prove that he’s a top player, unfortunately it seems highly unlikely that he’ll get a second chance to do this at Chelsea.