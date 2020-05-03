Every club has a player that the fans seem to turn on when things go wrong, so it’s probably a good idea to move on when it happens to you.

Ivan Rakitic has been a great servant to Barcelona and helped to smooth the transition into the post Xavi and Iniesta era, but his pace is gone and he probably slows things down too much.

It looks like this season will be his last one at the Nou Camp, so stories have started to emerge about his next destination.

A report from Football Espana has indicated that Spurs are now the favourites to land the Croatian, but that would be a risky move from Jose Mourinho.

it’s suggested that Barca would look for €20m to let him go, while Sevilla do want to bring him back but they might struggle to raise that money.

Mourinho needs to rebuild his Spurs side and it’s hard to see him getting a lot of money to do that, but signing an ageing player who’s lost their pace and is heading towards the end of their career could be a questionable choice.

Nothing has been agreed at this point, but it almost seems inevitable that he will be moved on this Summer.