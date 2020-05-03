It’s become perfectly normal for Jose Mourinho to make a point by binning off a big signing whenever he joins a new club, and Tanguy Ndombele looks set to be his latest victim.

The French international has featured 27 times since making the move from Lyon last Summer, but a report from Football 365 has suggested his time in London could be done.

They state that Spurs have asked agents to help find him a new club, which is remarkable when they confirm the €62m fee that Spurs paid was a club record fee.

You have to imagine that they might struggle to recoup that fee in normal circumstances, but clubs are struggling financially right now so the report does hint that transfer fees will fall dramatically this Summer.

They go on to say that Barcelona have been linked with a possible move and a swap deal could even be possible if a fee can’t be agreed.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping that a solution can be found, because Ndombele’s confidence and trust in him will be shot if he’s still part of the Spurs team next season.