Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reportedly weighing up a potential transfer to Tottenham in a swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele.

The Croatia international could be offered to Tottenham by Barca as they try to sign long-term target Ndombele, according to Don Balon.

Barcelona were supposedly keen on the France international after his fine form for Lyon, though he’s struggled since moving to the Premier League with Spurs.

Still, it seems the Catalan giants would still like to give Ndombele a chance at the club and could try offering Rakitic to sweeten the deal.

This could be a good move for Tottenham as they shift an unconvincing player whilst bringing in a more experienced and proven performer to bolster an important area of the pitch.

Rakitic has had a great career at Barcelona and it would be exciting to see him in England, though it remains to be seen if this move will definitely go through.

Don Balon claim the 32-year-old is also considering returning to his former club Sevilla, which might be more tempting than a new adventure in north London.