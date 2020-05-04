In news that will be sure to delight Arsenal and their supporters, one of their summer targets has professed a wish to join them in the summer.

Although Thomas Partey won’t come cheap at £45m, the highly-rated defensive midfielder could be the perfect player to sit in front of Arsenal’s back four and give them the security that they’ve been missing for some while.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the player has told close friends that he wants to move to the Gunners, and that he’s hopeful that Atletico Madrid can reach a deal for him to begin the 2020/21 season in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian international was, according to the Daily Telegraph, high on the list of Mikel Arteta’s list of summer targets, and the fact that the player himself has all but issued a ‘come and get me’ plea will almost certainly please the Spaniard as he goes looking for those players who will improve his side.

His physicality should be right at home in the Premier League too. As an all-rounder, there arguably aren’t too many better in his position that are available and, much like Patrick Vieira in his pomp, Partey enjoys breaking up play and driving at the heart of the opposition defence.