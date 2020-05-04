Barcelona could reportedly receive an offer of up to €30m from Bayer Leverkusen for loanee Emerson if they decide to approve an exit for him.

The 21-year-old was signed by the Catalan giants last summer, but was then shipped out on a loan deal to Real Betis until June 2021 where he has impressed this year.

Emerson has bagged three goals and five assists in 24 appearances, and that has seemingly attracted interest from elsewhere which could develop into a bid being made.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Kicker, Leverkusen are willing to offer between €20m and €30m for the Brazilian, while Inter and Tottenham are also specifically mentioned in the report as being interested parties.

It’s added that a buy-back clause could be inserted into any deal, although any such swoop could hinge on whether or not Nelson Semedo stays at the Nou Camp.

If the Portuguese international does stay, that arguably gives Barcelona more incentive to offload Emerson. Although if he were to leave, then it would leave them with a major void to fill at right-back and so Emerson could emerge as a long-term solution when his loan spell ends.

It could be argued such has been the impressive nature of his loan stint at Betis, he should be considered a key part of their future plans regardless. However, the situation is complicated by the lack of non-EU spots left in the Barcelona squad, and so an exit would have to materialise to open up a space for him.

In turn, it’s a tricky decision for the reigning La Liga champions, as on one hand that’s a lot of money for a largely unproven young talent. On the other, he could be a key solution for Barcelona in the years to come if he stays and develops, and so perhaps replacing Semedo could be the sensible strategy.

That said, Sport claimed last month that Barca want €45m for their current first-choice right-back, and so time will tell if they receive any sufficient offers.