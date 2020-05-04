According to Mundo Deportivo via Polish journalist Krzysztof Stanowski, Barcelona are interested in signing Legia Warsaw ace Michal Karbownik.

Mundo Deportivo (MD) add that this comes just days after the Blaugrana were linked with a move for another Polish talent, Wisla’s Aleksander Buksa.

MD report that left-back Karbownik would be available for between €8m and €10m.

Barcelona may face serious competition for the ace’s signature with Tottenham, Sevilla, Valencia, Sociedad, PSV and Sporting Lisbon also interested in the ace.

Polish journalist Stanowski adds that Barcelona would intend to loan out the ace to another La Liga club in his first season.

MD also report via Estadio Deportivo that Barcelona could explore a co-ownership deal for the Poland youth international, similar to the one used in the case of Brazilian talent Emerson.

More Stories / Latest News Why Liverpool want to delay decision on potential offer for target with €60m release clause Chelsea face key decision on €15m buy-back clause as interest builds in winger Liverpool willing to part with Lovren in plot to sign world class defender

Barcelona have been linked with alternative left-back options over the last few weeks, with the club seemingly keen on signing someone who could provide better competition to Jordi Alba than Junior Firpo has since joining last summer.

Karbownik has been impressive for Legia Warsaw this season, providing six assists from full-back in 19 appearances in the Polish top-flight.

The ace also seems to be highly-regarded within the national team setup, with Karbownik featuring for Poland at Under-15s, 16s, 17s, 18s and 19s level in his career to date.

Karbownik also has the kind of versatility that many top European clubs would find attractive as he’s deputised at right-back, central midfield and even attacking midfield this season.