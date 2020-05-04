Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio, although it may require a swap deal for a move to materialise.

The 27-year-old racked up over 100 appearances for AC Milan after making his initial breakthrough in Serie A, before moving on to join Juve in 2017.

He has been a versatile and useful option for the Turin giants since, and has played his part in their recent success having won two Serie A titles and domestic honours.

Capable of playing either on the left or right of the backline, the Italian international could be a smart addition if he can steer clear of injuries, and now Mundo Deportivo report that he has been offered to Barcelona.

It’s noted that a right-back is on the agenda for the reigning La Liga champions, with question marks seemingly hanging over Nelson Semedo’s future at the Nou Camp, as previously noted by Sport, while Sergi Roberto has continued to fill in at times in a less natural role for him.

Whether or not Semedo leaves, De Sciglio could provide additional quality and depth in that department, while the report adds that although he has been offered by Juve and his representatives, Barcelona aren’t looking for a straight-forward signing and would look to reach an agreement on a swap deal to send one of their players to Juventus in return instead.

No names are put forward as being candidates in such a deal, and so time will tell whether or not De Sciglio will be on the move this summer. Nevertheless, the report above would suggest that Juve are willing to part company with him and he may well be of interest to Barcelona, and so that surely opens the door for further discussions at least.