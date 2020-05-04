Borussia Dortmund ace picks Chelsea legend as retired player he would’ve liked to play with

Borussia Dortmund star striker Erling Haaland has named Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as the retired player he would’ve liked to play with, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Haaland is one of the hottest prospects in world football and several clubs across Europe are monitoring him despite only just securing a £17m move to Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January.

The 19-year-old striker Haaland was made to answer a number of questions in a live Q&A session with ESPN on Instagram recently.

When he was asked about which retired player he would’ve liked to play alongside, after a bit of thought, the Dortmund ace replied saying: “Frank Lampard”.

Lampard retired from football after becoming Chelsea’s all-time highest goalscorer with 211 goals after which he took up management with Derby County before being appointed as Blues boss last year.

Haaland’s answer sparked excitement from a number of Chelsea fans who began commenting about a potential move for the striker to Stamford Bridge.

The Dortmund striker also picked Virgil van Dijk as the toughest opponent he’s faced in the same Q&A session.