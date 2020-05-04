Chelsea could reportedly be forced into making a decision on whether or not to exercise Jeremie Boga’s €15m buy-back clause to take him back from Sassuolo.

The 23-year-old has impressed this season with eight goals and four assists in 25 games for the Serie A outfit, having joined them from the Blues in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, his form is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere, but it remains to be seen if Chelsea take advantage of a clause inserted into their deal with Sassuolo.

As noted by Goal.com, Chelsea have the option of exercising a €15m buy-back clause, and they could be pushed into making a decision this summer as it’s suggested that Roma have joined a growing list of clubs interested in Boga.

With Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willian all set to become free agents as things stand this summer when their respective deals expire, Frank Lampard could be facing a major reshuffle in attack.

That could lead to a spending spree being required to fill those voids, but alternatively he could opt to bring Boga back to Stamford Bridge to continue his progression at a relatively low fee and give him an opportunity to flourish alongside so many other club youth products in the current first-team squad.

It’s added in the report above that Chelsea have yet to express any intention of exercising that clause, and so with the likes of Napoli, Brighton and Everton being joined by Roma in holding an interest in Boga, they’ll have to perhaps make a decision sooner rather than later.

It could also potentially be a smart business move from their perspective too. Should Chelsea re-sign their former ace for €15m, given the level of interest in him, they could command a bigger fee and make a profit on him at the very least.

Time will tell if that happens, but it sounds as though Sassuolo will have a hard time holding on to him this summer.