Chelsea set to be beat to £15m-rated striker’s signing by London rivals

According to the Sun via French outlet Le10Sport, West Ham are leading the race against London rivals Chelsea and Spurs to secure the summer signing of Amiens ace Serhou Guirassy.

It’s claimed that the Hammers also tried to sign the 24-year-old striker in the January transfer window, Le10Sport report that talks between the two clubs are still ongoing regarding a potential deal.

It’s reported that Guirassy is contracted until 2022 and that Amiens value the ace at up to £15m.

Amiens may be forced to part ways with their prized asset in the summer after they were relegated following Ligue 1’s decision to cancel the remainder of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun report that the French outfit are planning to appeal the decision to call an early end to the season.

Guirassy bagged nine goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season, the Frenchman is perhaps one of the only bright sparks in an otherwise unflattering Amiens side.

Guirassy appears to be ready to test himself at the Premier League level, some of his goals this season have come against high-profile French clubs PSG, Lille, Marseille and Monaco.

Frank Lampard’s side seem to be particularly in need of a new striker in the next transfer window as Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have been ineffective as backups to Tammy Abraham.