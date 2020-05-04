Chelsea stalwart wanted by Real Betis and Roma

Chelsea winger Pedro is wanted by Real Betis in Spain and AS Roma in Italy, according to a report in the Sun.

The 32-year-old Catalan winger’s contract with Chelsea expires in June and the player has admitted that he has offers from other clubs.

Pedro joined Chelsea from Spanish giants Barcelona for a fee of £21.4m in 2015 and has gone on to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League in his five-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish winger has gone on to make 201 appearances for the Blues scoring 43 goals and notching up 28 assists in his time in West London.

However, he has just managed two goals and two assists for Chelsea this season.

Speaking about his contract and a potential move away from Stamford Bridge, as cited in the Sun, Pedro said:

“The coronavirus situation affected everything, so at the moment we are waiting for a meeting with Chelsea.

“I must meet with the club, but I have offers from many places too.

“I know that the contract is concluding, but we have not yet sat down to discuss whether to renew here and continue here or not.

“I’m waiting for the meeting with the club but am also open to listening to other offers.

“The priority right now is completing my contract, then we’ll see what happens.” he added.

According to the report, Real Betis want to bring Pedro back to Spain, while Roma also want to give the winger a chance to continue his career in Italy.

However, at the moment Pedro will only decide his future after discussions with Chelsea.