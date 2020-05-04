Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, but he will reportedly cost €60m to be prised away from the Serie A giants.

Ruiz, 24, joined the Partenopei from Real Betis in 2018 and has gone on to establish himself as a fundamental figure in the side under both Carlo Ancelotti and now Gennaro Gattuso.

The Spaniard has made 72 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in those outings, with his classy composure in possession, technical quality and passing range all helping him to stand out.

Given the style of play adopted at both the Nou Camp and Bernabeu with an emphasis on possession-based football, he’d surely be an ideal fit for either club and so it’s no surprise that they’ve been paired with an interest.

However, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s going to cost either Barcelona or Real Madrid to prise him away from Naples, with both specifically mentioned as being interested, as it’s suggested that he has a €60m price-tag.

It’s noted that neither have been able to find a suitable player exchange deal with Napoli, which has essentially led to the valuation being touted so they now know how much it will take to sign him this summer, while it’s added that it’s a decrease from his previously reported €80m asking price.

Nevertheless, Mundo Deportivo also note that with Barcelona’s priorities elsewhere, any signing to bolster their midfield will depend on player sales materialising first, and so time will tell if Real Madrid are in the same boat and if that could mean Ruiz remains in Italy for another season at least.

Barcelona boss Quique Setien knows him well of course having previously coached him at Betis, and so it remains to be seen if that’s a crucial factor for Ruiz if he is presented with an opportunity to pick between the two European giants.

That said, in the current financial climate, it’s questionable as to whether big-money offers will be made this summer if player exchange deals can’t be agreed upon.