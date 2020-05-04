Deal AGREED: Man Utd on verge of signing talented starlet with fee touted

Man Utd have reportedly reached an agreement on a fee and personal terms to sign Joe Hugill from Sunderland, although a move is on hold for now.

The 16-year-old has made a positive impression at youth level for the club so far this season, scoring three goals in seven games across the U18 Premier League and Premier League 2.

It appears as though he has caught the eye of those at Old Trafford, as The Sun report that Man Utd have reached a deal to sign him in a swoop worth £200,000 plus add-ons and personal terms are agreed, thus seemingly putting him on the brink of a dream move to the Premier League giants.

However, he won’t be able to seal the switch just yet, as he’s unable to travel to Manchester to finalise a move and undergo a medical until the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Nevertheless, the report suggests that it’s practically a done deal as far as Man Utd are concerned, and they’ll hope to wrap things up when the green light is given by the UK government for such travel to be allowed.

Young, talented and homegrown, it appears as though Hugill ticks all the right boxes as far as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is concerned, as he continues to try and build a long-term plan at United as part of their rebuild.

We’ve seen that in the signings of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, and while Hugill won’t likely move straight into the senior squad, he’s seen the likes of Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and others get their chance this season and so a pathway to make a breakthrough is there under Solskjaer.

Time will tell though when there is an official announcement and he can prepare for such a big move so early in his career.