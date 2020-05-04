Double swoop: Arsenal advised to snap up Premier League duo with Chelsea ace linked

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged his old club to move for Ryan Fraser and Willian this summer with both players available on a free transfer.

Given the expected financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely to have a negative influence on spending this summer in the football transfer window.

Clubs have been starved of revenue from various sources for over a month now with games postponed, and so it remains to be seen the extent of the economic blow that they will suffer in the coming months as we continue to wait for a clear plan on a possible return to action.

With that in mind, clubs may well have to adjust their budgets and spending plans this summer, and Arsenal have been advised by Campbell to go after two potential free agents this summer to bolster their squad without having to splash out big fees.

“You can get Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, his assists for Bournemouth were double figures last year, I know he suffered injuries but he’s still been having a decent season,” he told the Metro. “That’s playing for Bournemouth, when you’re playing for Arsenal, he’s going to get more of the ball in the positions he wants and give more opportunities, because there’s a lot more threats for Arsenal than some of these other teams.”

Meanwhile, he also talked up a potential raid on rivals Chelsea for Willian, who is also set to leave his current club on a free transfer this summer as things stand when his deal expires.

“There’s talk of Willian, I like Willian, there’s still a lot of life left in him. He actually suits what Mikel Arteta wants to do, playing in a three, he’s got pace, he can beat people, he can score goals and we could get him on a free, and he’s experienced.

“It ticks all the boxes, but I know some Arsenal fans saying, “We don’t want Chelsea’s cast-offs”, but he’s not a cast-off.

“If we haven’t got the money to spend in the transfer market, let’s get these guys on free, get them motivated and get them playing. That’s what Mikel Arteta’s got to do, and he realises if he hasn’t got the war chest then he’s going to have to move smart.”

Willian, 31, has bagged seven goals and six assists in 37 appearances so far this season, while Fraser, 26, has struggled to make a decisive impact this year but has 24 goals and 33 assists in 208 outings for Bournemouth.

Both have played crucial roles for their respective sides, and if Arsenal are limited in the transfer window, Campbell may have a point about a double swoop being smart business in the circumstances with Willian not ruling out a move to a London rival, as per Goal.