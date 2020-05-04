Despite attracting plenty of interest, Real Betis ace Nabil Fekir is reportedly holding out for an offer from either Barcelona or Real Madrid to make another move.

The 26-year-old joined the La Liga outfit from Lyon last summer, and has gone on to score seven goals and provide six assists in 23 appearances for the club this season.

SEE MORE: Juventus set sights on Chelsea, Barcelona stars as they line up swap deal offers

Unfortunately for Betis though, they find themselves down in 12th place in the table with 11 games remaining if the campaign is completed amid the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and so it remains to be seen if they can keep hold of their star names if they fail to qualify for Europe.

However, according to AS, it’s suggested that although Arsenal, AC Milan and Newcastle Utd have been paired with an interest in Fekir, who is said to be valued at €50m by Betis as per the report, he won’t force an exit for a club not competing at the top level as it’s suggested that effectively he is waiting for an offer from either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Whether or not he receives one from either club, or perhaps both, remains to be seen, but it seems as though Fekir is aiming high if he is to leave Betis.

Given Zinedine Zidane has the likes of Eden Hazard, Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Karim Benzema all battling for a starting berth in the line-up in the final third already, with several of those stars struggling for playing time as it is, exits would be needed at the Bernabeu first before any swoop for Fekir could be made.

That’s also assuming that Zidane is interested in his compatriot.

In contrast, injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have left Barcelona light this season, forcing them to sign Martin Braithwaite outside of the transfer window to bolster Quique Setien’s options alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

That said, with Philippe Coutinho potentially returning from his loan spell at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, time will tell if the Catalan giants are prepared to make a move for Fekir or if he will have.to consider alternative options if he wants a fresh challenge in the near future.