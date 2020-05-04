Real Madrid are reportedly preparing an €80m offer to prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd, but a number of issues have been touted with such a move.

The 27-year-old’s future has been a constant talking point for months with speculation rife over where he could go if he were to leave United this summer.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the Frenchman too having been limited to just eight appearances due to injury, and so it remains to be seen if he is set to move on or if he will remain an important part of Man Utd’s plans moving forward.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that Real Madrid are preparing to test the resolve of the Red Devils with an €80m offer for the World Cup winner, and while that is a substantial amount of money, it’s suggested that there are three stand-out issues which could ultimately scupper a deal.

It’s noted that the offer is far less than Man Utd’s asking price which is said to be in excess of €100m, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well be reluctant to green light an exit as he’s keen on pairing Pogba with Bruno Fernandes in his midfield and looking to build with what he has.

Further, his €13m-a-year wages could also be a major obstacle for many interested parties, and so it remains to be seen if the pieces fall into place for a move to materialise this summer.

Given the negative financial impact felt by clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty in identifying and signing a player to fill the void should Pogba move on, it could be argued that Solskjaer and Man Utd would be better off looking to keep him at Old Trafford and working on a new contract to extend his stay beyond 2021.

The French International is a world-class operator when in form, but time will tell if an offer convinces the Premier League giants to sell and move on.