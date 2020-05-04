Ex-Manchester United full back tips Liverpool star to eclipse Gary Neville

Former Manchester United full-back Rafael has tipped Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold to eclipse Gary Neville as a footballer, according to a report in the Mirror.

The 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold has quickly established himself as one of the brightest prospects in the game since his breakthrough to the first team at Anfield and the young England international has already won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup and was on course to lift his first Premier League title with Liverpool before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus.

When it comes to trophies won, current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has amassed a massive number of titles as compared to the young Alexander-Arnold.

Neville won two Champions League titles, eight Premier League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups during his longstanding career as a right-back for Manchester United and Alexander-Arnold has a long way to go to match Neville’s honours.

However, former Red Devils full-back Rafael has tipped the young Liverpool right-back to surpass United legend Gary Neville as a footballer.

Speaking to ESPN about Alexander-Arnold and Gary Neville, as cited in the Mirror, Rafael said:

“Today I would pick Gary Neville but if Alexander-Arnold keeps doing what he’s doing he will pass Gary Neville by far.

“At the moment he’s just destroying the Premier League with assists, with everything. I have to be honest. So if he keeps going like that he’s going to pass Gary Neville as a footballer.

“When Gary Neville was young he maybe didn’t have the same qualities, wasn’t doing the same things that Alexander-Arnold was doing but he kept doing what he did for 12-13 years in Manchester and England.

“I hope Alexander-Arnold keeps playing well, not against Manchester United for sure, but if he keeps doing that he will for sure pass Gary Neville.”

Given that Trent Alexander-Arnold is only 21 years old, he could go on to surpass Neville as one of the best right-backs in the history of the Premier League. However, Neville’s daunting number of trophy wins and honours could take a long time to match.