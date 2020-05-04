Ex-Premier League ace thinks star ‘doesn’t get enough credit for making Liverpool tick’

According to the Athletic (subscription required), West Bromwich Albion captain and 7-time England international Jake Livermore has hailed Jordan Henderson’s importance to Liverpool.

The Spurs academy graduate believes that the tireless Reds midfielder ‘doesn’t get enough credit for making Liverpool tick’.

Livermore spoke highly of Henderson in a piece for the Athletic where he described his ‘perfect player’, the midfielder added that the Liverpool man would be his ideal pick for a player’s ‘engine’.

Livermore was full of praise for the man who he’s played alongside for England and also faced off against several times.

Here’s what Livermore had to say on Henderson:

“It has to be Jordan Henderson. He just doesn’t stop. “Energy” is the word that sums him up in terms of his work rate and resilience.”

“I have played with him for England, but I’ve also played against him a lot and I’ve always noticed that he’s very good in terms of energy and stamina.”

“He also doesn’t get enough credit for making Liverpool tick, by the way.”

Livermore has a good chance of testing himself against Henderson once again next season, after his fine performances have helped the Baggies sit second place in the Championship.

With question marks surrounding on how the English football season will end – if it does, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Guardian claim that West Brom and Leeds would be promoted if the current campaign isn’t completed.

Henderson is starting to earn the respect he deserves after some fine performances for Liverpool over the past few seasons, the 29-year-old is one of the Reds’ leaders and his ferocious work-rate and stellar attitude seem to be unmatched.