Gary Neville on how he intends to troll Liverpool if they’re handed Premier League title

Man Utd legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed how he plans to mock Liverpool if they’re handed the Premier League title this season.

The Merseyside giants were just two wins away from deservedly claiming the crown this season before the coronavirus pandemic struck and ground the campaign to a halt in March.

The wait continues to determine when the games will be rescheduled for and if they can take place at all, and in the event of the latter, whether or not the title be simply handed to Liverpool.

Given Ligue 1 opted to go down that route with Paris Saint-Germain securing the title, it remains to be seen if the Premier League follows, and Neville has seemingly already decided on how he’ll troll United’s bitter rivals if that’s the case.

“I think it would be ridiculous not to give Liverpool the league. However, when you get to the bottom of the league, I think it would be equally ridiculous to relegate teams when it’s so close,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror. “We’ve seen that leagues have been awarded in other countries and in certain countries, they’ve just null and voided it. I don’t think null and void will be an option with what’s happening at the Premier League level.

“I wouldn’t leave the country [if Liverpool won the league]. I think it’s less painful seeing them win it this way, without crowds in stadiums, without me being there. I think I’d have my little asterisk t-shirt printed, or a little asterisk badge for the season on Sky next season, just for a bit of fun.

“Look, they deserve to win the league, they’re the best team in the league. And they will rightly I think at some point get awarded with the Premier League medal. But it won’t stop us having a little bit of a joke in the next 20 years.”

This probably won’t amuse too many Liverpool fans, but they’ll no doubt be delighted to secure the title even if it’s not in the way that they would have hoped after all these years waiting…