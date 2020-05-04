‘Great man and outstanding footballer’ – Cesc Fabregas lauds Arsenal legend after he recalls classic story

Cesc Fabregas has paid tribute to Ray Parlour after the Arsenal legend recalled his time at the club coming to an end essentially because of the Spaniard.

Parlour came through the youth ranks with the Gunners from 1989 and went on to make 466 appearances for the club before leaving for Middlesbrough in 2004.

SEE MORE: Arsenal in talks over summer sale of attacker in player-plus-cash deal

During that time, he won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a number of other trophies in what was a glittering spell in north London.

However, as seen in the original tweet below, he was speaking to BT Sport this week about his time coming to an end at Arsenal, and paid tribute to a ‘great youngster’ coming through in Fabregas.

Parlour hilariously reveals that former boss Arsene Wenger even conceded at one stage that he was going to take his position, but evidently he left on amicable terms which suited all concerned and he doesn’t bear any grudge over the situation now.

Seeing the tweet and listening to Parlour’s praise for him at that time, Fabregas responded as seen below, as he revealed that he was humbled by the words from ‘this great man and outstanding footballer’.

It’s great to see the pair interact in this way even though Fabregas essentially signalled the end of Parlour’s time at Arsenal, but the mutual respect is there and Fabregas will no doubt be tuning in to watch the full interview as Parlour and Martin Keown are seemingly set for a trip down memory lane in one for the Arsenal faithful.

Meanwhile, as for Fabregas, he spent eight seasons at the club before leaving for Barcelona in 2011, and based on the responses that he has received to his tweet, he’s still held in high regard by many Arsenal fans to this day.