In news that might surprise Manchester United supporters, a club president has let it be known that one Red Devil is potentially ready to finish his career back home in south America.

Although he’s spent the last season in Italy at Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez’s loan with the club will soon come to an end.

On a reported £505,000 per week according to the Daily Mail, the Chilean is an expense that United could well do without, and moving him on might also free up funds for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to use elsewhere.

As luck would have it, one club director back in his homeland believes that the 31-year-old could now be ready to return after the last two disastrous moves.

“I spoke with Alexis Sanchez and he is a fan of Universidad de Chile,” Jose Luis Navarrete told DirecTV via Sempreinter and cited by the Daily Mail.

“He wants to retire by playing for the club […] The economic scenario is not brilliant, it will depend on how much they are willing to give up to come to Universidad De Chile.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘Great man and outstanding footballer’ – Cesc Fabregas lauds Arsenal legend after he recalls classic story Liverpool and Real Madrid face competition for world star after £600,000 per week contract offer Euro giants prepare €80m offer for Man Utd superstar Pogba but three key issues raised

Whether United would be willing to forego enough money to help oil the wheels in any deal is unknown at this stage, but if there was a genuine willingness on Sanchez and Universidad De Chile’s part to get things over the line, the Red Devils would be foolish to keep him in Manchester with no real prospect of him resurrecting his first-team career.