Juventus set sights on Chelsea, Barcelona stars as they line up swap deal offers

Juventus are reportedly lining up a trio of swap deal offers to land their transfer targets this summer with Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri, Barcelona midfielder Arthur and Man City’s Gabriel Jesus on their radar.

As Europe potentially begins to come out of the coronavirus lockdown, it remains to be seen what kind of financial blow clubs will suffer around the world.

After losing significant revenue with games postponed for over a month now and uncertainty over when they will be rescheduled for and when fans will be allowed to attend again, it’s all likely to have a negative impact economically for all concerned.

With that in mind, Calciomercato report, via the paper edition Tuttosport, that Juventus will look to try and secure their transfer targets in swap deals, with Emerson, Arthur and Jesus all specifically named in the report as being of interest to the reigning Serie A champions.

It’s suggested that Alex Sandro could be sacrificed for Emerson in a straight swap of left-backs with Chelsea, while Miralem Pjanic could be offered for Arthur and Douglas Costa for Jesus.

While Sandro for Emerson could perhaps suit all parties if the Brazilian is of interest to Frank Lampard, it surely has to be questioned if Barcelona would be willing to allow a 23-year-old key figure for the future in Arthur to leave for 30-year-old Pjanic, particularly with no money involved.

Further, with Sergio Aguero set to turn 32 this summer, Jesus arguably has a big role ahead for Man City, and so he’ll perhaps be keen to stay at the Etihad, while Pep Guardiola will potentially look at him to step up next season and gradually replace Aguero up front.

Given the current financial situation for clubs, Juve’s touted strategy makes sense. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be enough to convince their rivals to part company with important players.