Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has ‘terminated’ loan with Besiktas

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has taken to Instagram to reveal that he has ‘terminated’ his two-year loan with Besiktas today.

The 26-year-old, who was sent on loan to the Turkish giants in the summer of 2018 after making costly errors in Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, added that ‘it’s a shame’.

The Evening Standard recently reported that Karius lodged a complaint with FIFA over the Turkish side’s failure to pay his wages, the stopper appears to hint at such problems in his open letter/statement.

The Athletic’s James Pearce has claimed that Liverpool have been aware for months that they would need to find another club for Karius this summer.

Loris Karius has terminated his contract with Besiktas. The end of his two-year loan in Turkey. #LFC have known for months they would need to find another club for him this summer. pic.twitter.com/Ay06ssGgAj — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 4, 2020

Karius has made 67 appearances for Besiktas, keeping 14 clean sheets. The ace has experienced similar form to what he displayed at Liverpool – for better and for worse.

The German star has experienced fairly mixed spell in Turkey, for the most part his performances have been solid, but just like his displays at Liverpool, Karius is perhaps a little to prone to making costly errors.