According to the Express via Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Napoli stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly as they are willing to offer Dejan Lovren as part of their bid.

The Express claim that Jurgen Klopp is keen on adding a centre-back, with Koulibaly unsurprisingly catching the German’s eye.

It’s added that the Reds are ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and heated rivals Manchester United in the race to recruit the world class defender.

Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Napoli have set a minimum price-tag of €100m (£89m) for the 28-year-old, one would assume that the inclusion of Lovren would be a way of knocking down this fee.

Koulibaly has proved that he’s one of the best defenders in the world over the last couple of years, despite turning in some solid performances this season – the star’s current campaign has been troubled by some injuries.

Liverpool should certainly be carefully considering the risk of signing a player coming off of such a season.

The Reds are where they are now because of their excellent recruitment over the last few years, the last thing they should want to do is go down the path of some of their doomed rivals – who have made fairly rash decisions in the transfer market.

Fortunately Liverpool could have the means needed to get the inside track on Koulibaly, as he’s a teammate of Sadio Mane’s on the Senegal national team.

There’s no doubt that Liverpool would boast the best defence in world football if they were able to sign a fully fit Koulibaly to partner Virgil van Dijk, as well as boasting Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in the full-back areas.