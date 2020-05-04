Football might still be on the back burner and will remain so until the coronavirus pandemic has been controlled, but one club is apparently working hard to bring in Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

The midfielder recently risked the wrath of many of his team-mates for refusing to drop his salary per Arsenal’s wishes, a move that Stan Collymore, via his Daily Mirror column, agreed with, and now it seems that Fenerbahce are prepared to offer him a way out.

One of the player’s friends, Acun Ilicali, who is a fan of the Turkish Super Lig club as well as being a major Turkish TV host, has suggested that Ozil will move to the club, but that it will be at the end of next season when his Arsenal contract runs out rather than before.

“I receive lots of questions about Mesut Ozil. I believe in the future the good things will happen,” Ilicali said in a live Instagram Q&A, as reported by Sport Witness and cited by football.london.

“I’m not in a position to give details but I know our president is also working hard for this. When his contract with Arsenal will expire, the favourites would be Fenerbahce. We are also working on that front.

“I really wanted to tell you in more detail, but I cannot. We’ll talk about these things when the time comes.”

There’s little doubt that on his day, Ozil makes Arsenal tick. However, his languid style can often be interpreted as an apparent laziness, and that hasn’t helped his cause with Gunners fans on occasion.

Given that he is earning a reported £350,000 per week at Arsenal, per Stan Collymore in the Daily Mirror, the north London outfit will be making a good cost saving by allowing him to run down his contract and therefore dispensing with his wages.