According to the Sun via Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid’s chief scout Juni Calafat has made ‘first contact’ with the entourage of Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga.

It’s claimed that Calafat’s talks were merely a bid to find out the latest on the 17-year-old situation, Los Blancos are determined to hold any formal discussions regarding the ace with Rennes themselves.

The Sun reiterate that Zinedine Zidane is a massive admirer of the ace, with Los Blancos thought to have identified Camavinga as their top midfield target for the next transfer window.

AS add that the defensive midfielder is now seriously considering a potential exit from Rennes as he believes it’s time to make a step up after a phenomenal breakthrough season.

Madrid also appear to have been boosted in their efforts to sign the ace, with AS reporting that there is no contractual clause that means Camavinga will stay at Rennes for another season due to their qualification for the Champions League.

Rennes have secured a spot in Europe’s elite club competition after the Ligue 1 season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus crisis.

The French top-flight’s promotion/relegation and European qualification have all been settled, Ligue 1 have stuck to their current standings to determine these things.

Camavinga is contracted with Rennes until 2022 and AS report that the wonderkid would command a transfer fee of €50m.

The Sun add that Real Madrid face competition from Man United, Juventus and PSG for the starlet’s signature.

Camavinga has shown a rare high level of maturity for a young defensive midfielder. The ace barely puts a foot wrong and has turned in some fine displays against top quality opposition like PSG this season.

The ace has made 36 appearances across all competitions for Rennes this term, the youngster also won his first cap for France’s Under-21s this season after earning his full French citizenship.

AS add that due to Camavinga – who was born in Angola, earning full French citizenship a few months ago, Madrid wouldn’t have to use up one of their Non-EU squad spots on the ace.