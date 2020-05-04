In an extremely ill-advised move, Hertha Berlin striker, Salamon Kalou, seemingly decided that a Facebook Live video where he fist-bumped team-mates and shook hands with others would be a worthwhile venture.

According to the Daily Mail, the now deleted video was greeted by widespread shock in Germany, where it’s hoped that a Bundesliga return isn’t too far away.

However, given that there were 10 positive tests between the 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and German second division, per the Daily Mail, his actions are ridiculously stupid.

Bursting in on team-mate, Jordan Torunarigha’s test also drew a sharp response from the doctor in charge. “Sala, please. Sala, delete that, please,” he says, with the former Chelsea man suggesting that he was “only joking” per the Daily Mail.

Given that the video clearly shows that Hertha are breaching the strict protocols that are being put in place, one has to question whether such stupidity will have the effect of stopping the Bundesliga return entirely.

More Stories / Latest News £141m double swoop would be a big statement from Liverpool according to pundit €50m-rated playmaker holding out for Barcelona or Real Madrid offer to leave current club Ex-Premier League ace thinks star ‘doesn’t get enough credit for making Liverpool tick’

Clearly, if the world of football is to return to anything like the normality it had pre-virus, then everyone; players, staff and directors, have to toe the line and do whatever is necessary to ensure that there are no further outbreaks.

The Bundesliga would do well to remind Kalou of his responsibilities at the very least.