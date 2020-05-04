Six clubs opposing Premier League’s Project Restart

Six clubs are opposing the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ ahead of a crunch vote this week, according to a report in the Mirror.

According to the report, most clubs are in favour of the Premier League restarting but six clubs have suggested voting against the resumption of the league.

The report states that Brighton, Bournemouth, West Ham, Watford, Norwich and Aston Villa, essentially the bottom-placed teams, have voiced their concern over the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’.

On the other hand, fourteen clubs in the places above the bottom have all agreed to vote in favour of finishing the season.

According to the report, the vote must have a minimum of 14-6 difference for ‘Project Restart’ to pass and it looks as though that criteria will be met.

The meeting for ‘Project Restart’ along with all 20 Premier League clubs will take place on Friday, within 24 hours of the next announcement by the UK government regarding lockdown restrictions.

The season is scheduled to begin on the 12th of June, should the minimum 14-6 voting criteria be met. However, any resumption of the Premier League will be in accordance with government guidelines.