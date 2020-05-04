With the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of easing and football in Europe no closer to a return, one club director has fired a warning to Man United’s Paul Pogba over his potential wage demands.

Fabio Paratici, a director at Juventus, believes that the French midfielder will have to reduce the amount of money he hopes to be paid in light of the huge losses that most football clubs will be expecting to make.

“He’s a fantastic player, we know him as a champion,” Paratici said Sky Italia and cited by the Daily Express.

“But something will change after this crisis, because now also top players like Paul will have fewer clubs that can guarantee them such a high salary.”

It seems fairly clear now that Pogba does see his future away from Old Trafford which is a shame. For a time, he was United’s best player, but a succession of injuries and a loss of focus which affected his form has led to the current situation.

Whether there will be quite the interest in him as the was pre-virus will only be seen in the coming weeks, but not only will Pogba have to accept that he will inevitably lose money, so clubs themselves will need to be aware that they won’t get top dollar for any of their players.