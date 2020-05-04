Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Turin as he prepares to return to training with Juventus.

Team training isn’t expected to resume before May 18, as per Italy’s Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora, although Italy is edging towards resuming some activity in the coming weeks as they look to ease coronavirus lockdown rules.

Having been the hardest hit country in Europe, football has been postponed for almost two months now and the focus rightly has been on controlling the outbreak with over 3.5m confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with a death toll close to 250,000.

However, having passed their peak and with numbers continuing to drop day by day, Italy look set to start easing some of their restrictions and that has seemingly paved the way for football to move closer to resuming.

While no plan has been agreed upon in terms of the rescheduling of games, players are expected to resume some form of testing and training this week and as seen in the videos below, Ronaldo is back in Turin having spent the lockdown back in Portugal.

Time will tell when he’s back on the training pitches and back working with his teammates as social distancing measures will likely remain in place for some time while he’ll need to adhere to a two-week quarantine first as per Sky Sport Italia, but it’s arguably a significant moment in itself that he’s back in Italy as it suggests preparations are starting to be geared towards restarting the campaign.