In what could arguably be perceived as a sensible move, Liverpool reportedly want to delay a decision on making an offer for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a stunning spell with the Bundesliga outfit, bagging 88 goals and 39 assists in 150 appearances since joining them from Stuttgart in 2016.

With that form, he has established himself as one of the top talents in Europe, and it has seemingly raised question marks over his future in Leipzig beyond this season as interest builds.

However, according to The Guardian, Liverpool want to delay making an offer for the German international, who has a €60m release clause in his current contract, as they want to assess the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic moving forward.

Given the economic blow suffered by clubs as games have been postponed since March and with no clear plan presented as of yet on how they will complete the current campaign and pocket TV money, while games will surely be played behind closed doors thus ruling out matchday revenue for the foreseeable future, there is a great deal of uncertainty currently.

In turn, the touted decision to inform Werner’s representatives that they wish to put a potential offer on hold for the time being does seemingly make sense as far as Liverpool are concerned.

It’s added by the Guardian that the Merseyside giants are in pole position to sign him this summer as they are his preferred choice, but naturally any delay over making their move could also run the risk of a rival moving ahead of them to convince Werner to consider an alternative option instead.

It remains to be seen how much time Liverpool need to assess how the summer transfer window will play out and how valuations will be impacted as well as spending, but any swoop for Werner is seemingly on hold until they’ve reached a conclusion on the matter.