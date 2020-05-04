According to the Mirror, Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has branded Chelsea target Philippe Coutinho a ‘phenomenon’ in an interview with newspaper La Vanguardia.

Thiago, who is teammates with Coutinho this season as the attacking midfielder is on loan at Bayern, added that the Brazilian star boasts ‘unbeatable technique’ and ‘incredible finishing’ ability.

Things haven’t gone well for Coutinho since he decided to leave Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018. As per BBC Sport, the deal to take the ace to Spain was worth up to a staggering £142m.

The Athletic (subscription required) report that Chelsea are interested in the attacker, although he’d have to take a cut on his £225,000-a-week wages (after tax) to join the Blues.

Here’s what Thiago had to say on the man he’s known since the age of 12:

“I know him well, he’s very good, I’ve seen him play since he was 12 years old. I played against him in Brazil at football sala and I loved him.”

“He lacks nothing. I like to play with players at a top level and he’s a phenomenon. He’s a great guy, really hard working, with unbeatable technique and incredible finishing.”

“Players go through good moments and some not so good ones and he brings us a lot. We hope he’s here next season too.”

The Mirror add in their report that Newcastle are also one of the sides keen on bringing the Brazilian back to the Premier League.

Money may not be an obstacle for the Toon outfit should their prospective takeover from mega-rich Saudi Arabian owners go through.

Despite Thiago’s ‘hope’ that Coutinho stays with Bayern next season, the Athletic’s report states that the Bavarians don’t sign the attacker permanently.

Coutinho’s spell in Germany has been alright, he’s bagged nine goals and eight assists with the German outfit, but the Athletic reiterate that the ace has only featured in 40% of Bayern’s matches.

That return is also for the best team in a respectably weaker European league, does Coutinho have what it takes to perform like he did at Liverpool if he was to return to the Premier League this summer?