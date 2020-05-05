To be a success at a club such as Manchester United you have to be a certain standard of player, and Daniel James has spoken of his admiration for one particular recruit, who has really shaken up the Old Trafford dressing room.

Ever since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival from Sporting Lisbon, the Red Devils’ form has been on an upward trajectory, and much of that is likely to be down to the influence that the Portuguese has had on his new team-mates.

“I think coming in, we’d researched him and knew he was a great player but also a great character on and off the pitch,” he told NBC Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He’s 25 but we already see him as that senior player, having that character, he speaks to a lot of players about how they can improve, not to be harsh on them but to help the team improve.

“He speaks to me and other players about communication and what he likes to do.

“He’s not played with us and he’s had quite a few games now, he’s getting better and better which comes down to the training ground. He’s been a great player since he’s coming in but it’s about his character as well.”

Indeed, such has been his introduction to life in Manchester, that it’s already hard to imagine how a United side might look without him in it. He’s been that important.

Being that little more senior to a number of first teamers, it affords Fernandes the opportunity to wield some power in the dressing room and be that little bit more demanding of his colleagues.

Arguably, it’s precisely that sort of attitude that will help win United trophies again, and it seems that Daniel James is just one who is happy to play along with Fernandes’ Pied Piper routine.