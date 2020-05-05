Arsenal have been advised to replace Mesut Ozil with one of two big-name Premier League stars.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has called on his old club to finally ditch Ozil after his recent lack of impact in the side, and has named Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison as two talents who could be ideal to come in in his place.

Speaking to the Metro, Campbell said: “Arsenal need an all-rounder in midfield, Arsenal need someone in the middle of the pitch who not only can create, he can break the play up, but he’s got legs, we miss that. We’ve been a strong spine for years.

“There was talk of should we go for Jack Grealish or James Maddison, these type of guys would improve Arsenal.

“No disrespect to Mesut Ozil, but Ozil is on the wrong side of his Arsenal career with a year left on his contract after this.”

Arsenal could certainly do with strengthening in the attacking midfield department, with Ozil not at his best for some time now, while Nicolas Pepe has also had a slow start to life in England.

Grealish and Maddison have looked world class in recent times and The Athletic have notably linked both of them with Manchester United.

It’s clear these players are ready for big moves and would no doubt strengthen the Red Devils as well in an area of the pitch they’re also a little weak in at the moment.