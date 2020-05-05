Arsenal have been advised that they could improve their squad with two free agents this summer with transfer moves for Chelsea winger Willian and Bournemouth attacker Ryan Fraser.

Both players are proven in the Premier League and former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes they could do a job at the Emirates Stadium, rubbishing some suggestions that they’re not good enough.

Willian and Fraser are coming towards the ends of their contracts and Arsenal could do with strengthening in that area of the pitch whilst also saving money in these challenging times.

Could Willian and Fraser be an ideal way for Mikel Arteta to start building something without needing to spend a fortune? Campbell certainly thinks so as he sung the praises of both players in an interview with the Metro.

He said: “You can get Ryan Fraser on a free transfer, his assists for Bournemouth were double figures last year, I know he suffered injuries but he’s still been having a decent season.

“That’s playing for Bournemouth, when you’re playing for Arsenal, he’s going to get more of the ball in the positions he wants and give more opportunities, because there’s a lot more threats for Arsenal than some of these other teams.

“There’s talk of Willian, I like Willian, there’s still a lot of life left in him. He actually suits what Mikel Arteta wants to do, playing in a three, he’s got pace, he can beat people, he can score goals and we could get him on a free, and he’s experienced.

“It ticks all the boxes, but I know some Arsenal fans saying, ‘We don’t want Chelsea’s cast-offs’, but he’s not a cast-off.

“The problem with Chelsea is they’ve got young players coming through who need to play, who know now is the time where [Frank] Lampard’s come in with Jody Morris, it’s the transition where they have to play them now.

“Whereas Willian is 31, still got life in him, he’s a similar age to [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, no one is saying Aubameyang is over the hill, so how can Willian be over the hill? It doesn’t make sense.

“If we haven’t got the money to spend in the transfer market, let’s get these guys on free, get them motivated and get them playing. That’s what Mikel Arteta’s got to do, and he realises if he hasn’t got the war chest then he’s going to have to move smart.”

Fraser arguably looks the riskier of the two signings as he was perhaps a bit of a one-season-wonder with Bournemouth, but it’s true that Willian has been consistently top class in the Premier League down the years and would bring some much-needed quality and experience in a problem position for Arteta’s side.