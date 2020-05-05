Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly set to clash in the transfer market as they’ve both set their sights on Vitoria youngster Herculano Nabian.

Still just 16 years of age, he’s undoubtedly one for the future and a potential long-term solution in attack for the Spanish giants, but it remains to be seen who is able to land his signature.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via the paper edition of Portuguese outlet Record, they are both tracking the forward who is said to have drawn comparisons to Romelu Lukaku due to their characteristics and traits.

It’s noted that Nabian has bagged 43 goals in the last two seasons at youth level, while he is said to also be of interest to Benfica, Porto, Sporting, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

Given the calibre of those clubs in question, that arguably tells a story in itself about the quality and potential that he possesses, and add Barcelona and Real Madrid to the mix, it suggests that he has a big future ahead of him.

Naturally, both clubs will do their due diligence on him to understand if he can acclimatise and adjust to their style of play and has the raw attributes to fit in at either the Nou Camp or the Bernabeu, but the report would suggest that Nabian is on their radar and could have a big move for his career ahead.

That said, while Barcelona are perhaps in need of long-term solutions in attack with Luis Suarez turning 34 next year and Lionel Messi also not getting any younger, Real Madrid have a stacked group of attackers on the books already.

Aside from established stars like Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard, they’ve invested in the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in recent times, and so time will tell if they’re prepared to look to youth again in the near future and will try to fend off competition to sign Nabian.