Barcelona boss Quique Setien on La Liga title situation after Courtois comments if season is ended early

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has insisted that it’s common sense the La Liga table should end as it currently stands if it’s not possible to finish the season, but his preference is to complete the campaign.

The Catalan giants sit top of the table with a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid with 11 games remaining, as the campaign has been on hold since March after the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in Spain.

SEE MORE: Boost for Barcelona as positive injury update offered on influential ace

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois argued this week that Barcelona shouldn’t be handed the title if the season can’t be completed as having got the better of their rivals in direct encounters, a case has to be made in their favour and mathematically they are very much still in the hunt for the crown, as per ESPN.

Training is gradually set to be re-introduced this month with a restart in mid-June touted.

However, Setien has responded with his own thoughts on the matter, as while he stressed that the preference will be to finish the remaining games and reach a fair conclusion on the pitch, it makes sense to end the season with the current standings in place if the relevant authorities decide that the campaign is to be ended early.

“I would not like to win the championship in this way. It is common sense that if the classification is stopped it will remain as it is,” he is quoted as saying by Sport. “But the reality is that we would all like to finish the championship and win it by playing every game, just like the Champions League.”

Time will tell if that’s a possibility or not, but Spain along with the likes of Italy and England are still considering their options and awaiting clarification from the respective governments on how to move forward.

In contrast, the Netherlands and France have already called a halt to the Eredivisie and Ligue 1 campaigns, and so time will tell who follows that route instead in the coming weeks.