Barcelona are ‘very close’ to signing Inter Milan star striker Lautaro Martinez, according to the print edition of Sport, as translated by Football Espana.

According to the report, Barcelona are to pay Inter €60m upfront while adding two unnamed players as part of a cash plus player exchange deal for Martinez.

The 22-year-old striker has a €111m release clause which Inter are demanding to be met. However, according to the report they are willing to accept the cash plus player deal, which would see two Barcelona players move to Inter.

While the names of the two players involved in the deal are not mentioned, there is widespread speculation that one of the players involved in the deal could be Arturo Vidal, according to the report.

Martinez is Barcelona’s primary target, who they see as a long term replacement of Luis Suarez and his current contract with Inter runs until 2023.

Meanwhile, Inter are hopeful of landing Barcelona pair Nelson Semedo and Carles Alena as per reports in Sky Sports and Gazzetta dello Sport as mentioned in the Football Espana report.

However, it remains to be seen which players Barcelona involve in the deal.