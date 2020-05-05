Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly promised Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga the number 8 shirt if he seals a transfer to the Bernabeu.

The 17-year-old is one of the biggest prospects in Europe at the moment and it makes sense that there seems to be a big battle for his signature on the cards.

RMC recently linked Manchester United and Juventus as being among Camavinga’s suitors, and Don Balon now claim Real Madrid boss Zidane has held talks over signing him.

The Spanish outlet suggests that Zidane has promised Camavinga he could take the number 8 shirt from midfielder Toni Kroos if he joins, as the Germany international could leave the club in the near future.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be following this saga with interest, with Camavinga just the type of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would surely love to have in his squad at Old Trafford.

The teenager surely has a big future in the game and would fit in well alongside the other top young talents in Solskjaer’s squad, with the Norwegian doing well to promote and develop youth at United.

Still, it’s not easy saying no to Real Madrid, especially as Zidane seems to have indicated quite how much he wants Camavinga to become a first-team player straight away, as per Don Balon’s report.