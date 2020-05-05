Both Chelsea and Manchester City have been offered a glimmer of hope in their pursuit of a much sought-after striking target.

Although Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez won’t come cheap because of his reported €111m release clause, talks with the player’s preferred new employers, Barcelona, appear to be at a standstill.

That’s because the nerazzurri are driving a hard bargain as far as player swaps forming part of the deal goes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, citing Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter aren’t prepared to take two of either Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo or Jean-Clair Todibo, in order to bring the price down sufficiently so that Barca can afford a striker for whom the Daily Express note his preference of new club.

It would seem that the very least any club can expect to get Lautaro for is €90m, and that’s a fee that is out of reach for the Catalans at the present time.

With money no object at Man City, there’s every chance that they can re-enter the discussion, albeit they won’t have Champions League football to offer the Argentinian if any appeal isn’t successful.

Which would leave Chelsea who, whilst not spending like they did in the early days of the Roman Abramovich era, will surely pay whatever is necessary if the right player came along.