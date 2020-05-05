Chelsea may be interested to hear that AC Milan would likely consider offers of around €50million for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world and would be a top class signing for Chelsea to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Express linked Donnarumma as a target for the Blues in recent times, following manager Frank Lampard axing Kepa for a few games before the season had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And now Antonio Vitiello, director of MilanNews.net, told Milan Talk that the Serie A giants may have to consider big offers for their star player if one comes in.

He suggests Milan’s finances could mean it’s too expensive to keep a high earner like Donnarumma, so Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping this means they can take advantage.

He said: “For Donnarumma it is an economic issue, because he earns six million euros and the renewal to those figures will weigh so much on the budget of AC Milan.

“Gigio wants to stay in Milan, but if there are offers from €50 million upwards, the club will evaluate them.”

It would be great to see the 21-year-old in the Premier League after his remarkable rise in the Italian top flight in recent years.