Frank Lampard could be closer to signing one of his potential summer transfer targets after it was revealed that the player’s current club have identified his replacement.

According to France Football, Erick Pulgar could be on his way from Fiorentina to West Ham, and that move would allow the east Londoners to sell Declan Rice to their London rivals.

Football.london note a value of about £70m for the England international, and with Mark Noble getting no younger, it’s clear that the Hammers need a rock solid defensive midfielder in place if they’re going to try and improve upon their current lowly Premier League position.

At 26 years of age, Pulgar has the right amount of experience to be a hit in the English top flight, whilst also yet to reach his peak. To that end, any deal that West Ham might be able to do with La Viola for his services could benefit them immensely.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Part of me hopes football blows up so it’s forced to reset’ – Must-watch Simon Jordan rant ‘Everybody wants to come here’ – Mikel Arteta remains happy with what Arsenal represent Boost for Barcelona as positive injury update offered on influential ace

Losing Rice would arguably be a bitter blow, but if Pulgar settles quickly and provides the same sort of output as he has in Italy – four goals and three assists in 25 games according to Transfermarkt – then David Moyes might just have struck gold.