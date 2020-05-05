Club medics question safety of Premier League restart as lengthy email addresses concerns

Four Premier League doctors are reportedly of the opinion that the restart of the current season is not safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign has been suspended since March, similarly to countless other countries around the world, as the UK has continued to battle the outbreak.

While it’s now looking as though the peak is behind us, there has yet to be a clear, detailed plan delivered by the government on how they intend on moving out of the lockdown and easing measures.

Further, no such decision has been made on sporting events and how they will be handled, and so this could come as a major blow for those hoping that the Premier League can resume this summer.

As reported by the Sun, via the Athletic, medics at Premier League clubs have put together an email to Premier League medical advisor Mark Gillett and director of football Richard Garlick outlining 100 questions and potential problems that they have.

Concerns revolve around ‘approving guidelines that still carry risk of death’ and ‘liability, insurance and testing for players, staff and their families’.

‘Suspicions some clubs are already ignoring guidelines’ and the ‘ability for emergency services to attend ground incidents’ are also added to the list among others, and so it potentially casts real doubts over the resumption of the league if these questions and concerns aren’t addressed adequately.

It’s noted in the report above that the plan is to perhaps return to action on June 12, and with clubs wanting at least four weeks for their players to get fully fit, they want training to resume by May 18.

With training gradually being brought back in at some clubs with social distancing measures still being adhered to, it remains to be seen if solutions are found for the issues still up in the air as there seems to be a lot of concern still before the Premier League can get back to business.