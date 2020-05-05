Despite having broken multiple goal scoring records and won a plethora of Ballon d’Or’s and titles in each country he’s played in, Cristiano Ronaldo still worries about a lack of recognition according to one former Manchester United team-mate.

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that the Portuguese also remains concerned by the opinion that other people have of him.

“He’s gotten to the top but he’s still concerned about what people say about him and not having all the recognition he thinks he should have,” the ex-centre-back said to The Beautiful Game podcast and cited by The Sun.

“But that is what makes him so different.”

It’s perhaps that constant need for validation that sees the player always giving maximum effort both in training and on the pitch, and challenging everyone to almost impossible feats via his social media profiles.

Once football returns again after the coronavirus pandemic subsides sufficiently, Ronaldo will surely carry on from where he left off and help to fire Juventus to another Serie A title.

With perhaps only Lionel Messi at the same level as the striker in terms of his consistency, more record-breaking antics will surely elevate the Portuguese even higher in the estimation of many supporters.