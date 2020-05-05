Ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has suggested that as soon as the club is mentioned to prospective new recruits, almost all of them want to join, with any that he has to convince unlikely to make the grade.

Since taking over from Unai Emery, the Spaniard has had limited opportunities to mould the squad into exactly what he’s looking for, but a new transfer window represents a golden chance for him to do just that, but only with the right type of player.

“The moment we mention Arsenal, Ian you know what it means around the world,” Arteta said to Ian Wright during a video chat for Adidas UK and cited by football.london.

“Everybody wants to come here and we have a really clear idea of what we are. It doesn’t need much convincing and if they do, for me it’s not a good starting point.

“If I have to convince a player to stay or to join us. To Arsenal? (Arteta grimaces) It holds me back a little bit.

“It has to be ‘what do we have to do? I want to play for that club and represent exactly the values the style of play that I want’.

“That’s the kind of emotion I want to hear at the start. And the same with the players that are here. Once you finish what are the feelings you have towards the club? That’s what really interests me.”

At the time of writing, and with football still suspended, the Gunners find themselves a jaw-dropping 42 points behind leaders Liverpool, which brings into sharp focus the job that Arteta has on his hands if he wants to bring the glory days back to north London.

THREAD ?: @IanWright0 asked to speak to a manager this week, so he got two: @Arsenal‘s Mikel Arteta and @ArsenalWFC‘s Joe Montemurro. Part one of this week’s I’m Going To Call You: #hometeam edition is with the boss, Mikel Arteta… ? (1/3) pic.twitter.com/czGsnWjIAb — adidas UK (at ?) (@adidasUK) May 5, 2020

As a former player, he clearly knows exactly what’s required to be a success at the Emirates Stadium, and if he is able to secure the players that he wants, and who he believes will take the club forward, then there’s every chance the Gunners will be heading in the right direction under his tutelage.