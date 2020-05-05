Former teammate suggests he would always pick a different Barcelona legend over Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi will always be regarded as one of the best players of all time, so you have to think that everyone would choose him in any fantasy team they picked.

It seems that might not always be the case, after Marca reported on some recent comments from former PSG star Martin Cardetti, and it seems it’s a different Barcelona legend that he ranks at the top.

It is churlish, but you can argue that Messi doesn’t play with a great deal of imagination, it’s essentially he gets the ball and carves the opposition open with ruthless precision. That’s never a bad thing, but it’s different from Ronaldinho.

At his peak, the Brazilian would do things that were just extraordinary – from the toe shunt against Chelsea to playing passes with his back, there was always something more exciting about watching him play.

Of course his peak didn’t last too long due to questionable work rate and possibly his attitude, but Cardetti still seems to prefer his former PSG teammate.

He said: “As a coach, for my team I would choose the best Ronaldinho over Messi. He always had fun, with the ball he was always doing things and practiced a lot to do it in games.”

It’s hard not to like Ronaldinho and some of his play was simply magical, but if the game was on the the line then it’s hard to say you wouldn’t want Messi in that situation.