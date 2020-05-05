Good news for Chelsea: Lampard handed double transfer boost for talented duo

Chelsea have reportedly been handed a double transfer boost having been linked with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and Fiorentina ace Federico Chiesa.

After being prevented from strengthening his squad last summer due to the club’s transfer ban, Frank Lampard will no doubt hope to stamp his mark on the group ahead of next season.

Hakim Ziyech’s switch to Stamford Bridge has already been confirmed, but time will tell who else joins him as ultimately the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic could yet have a negative influence on spending this summer.

Nevertheless, the Evening Standard note how Chelsea may have been handed a double transfer boost as Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has suggested that they will green light an exit for Onana for the right price, while Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has also suggested that they will let Chiesa leave if a fair offer is made.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that Chelsea are guaranteed to agree on transfer fees as they could be out of their budget, but that willingness to let the pair leave is a major boost in itself as it opens the door to potential moves to west London this summer.

Onana has established himself as a key figure for Ajax between the posts, gaining plenty of experience and a winning mentality after their success last season.

At 24 years of age, he is also a potentially long-term solution as it remains to be seen if any swoop from Chelsea would bring an end to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s stint at the club.

As for Chiesa, 22, he’s bagged 29 goals and 20 assists in 139 appearances for Fiorentina, and he has no doubt shown more quality and consistency so far this season to suggest that he’s continuing to improve and develop his game.

Combine that with his work ethic and high-paced style of play, he could be an ideal fit for the Premier League and so it’s no surprise that Chelsea are paired with an interest.