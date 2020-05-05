Seemingly never out of the headlines for one controversial reason or another, under-fire Professional Footballer’s Association chief, Gordon Taylor, has been slammed by Premier League clubs for his potential solution to getting the English top-flight fixtures for the 2019/20 season finished.

According to the Daily Star, it’s been suggested by Taylor that games will be shorter than their usual 90 minutes, and that the idea is already under consideration.

However, that’s been met with short shrift, and one unnamed source went in hard on the 75-year-old.

“This is news to me – and a lot of other people,” they said, quoted by the Daily Star.

“I’ve never heard of this idea, I don’t know where he’s dreamt up this plan from. It will never happen.”

Whether any such suggestion will ever see the light of day is indeed negligible. All the while there is a risk to human life, any way you dress up the beautiful game seems to be a worthless exercise.

Of course, with stakeholders and the like involved, it’s arguably never going to be just an easy ‘void it now and be done with it’ scenario, but, equally, there seems little point even discussing what measures could work until safety of players, staff, supporters and medical and emergency services is absolutely assured.